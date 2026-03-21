Delhi Traffic Police start helmet awareness initiative



Police personnel spoke politely to every person they stopped. They explained in simple words that wearing a helmet is not only about escaping a fine, but it is also the most important way to protect your head and save your life in case of an accident. Helmets can greatly reduce serious head injuries and even prevent death.



Many of the riders who were fined accepted their mistake openly. They agreed that they had been careless and promised to always wear helmets from now on. Some people even thanked the officers for the free helmet and for taking the time to explain the importance of road safety.



The campaign was inclusive. It covered both men and women. Several women riding as pillion riders or even driving scooters and bikes without helmets were also stopped, fined, and then given helmets by the police team.