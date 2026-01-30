Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory for Martyrs' Day at Rajghat

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in view of an official function scheduled at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, on January 30 to mark Martyrs' Day. The event is expected to be attended by several dignitaries, prompting heightened security arrangements and traffic regulation in parts of central Delhi.



According to the advisory, traffic diversions may be implemented on a need basis at key intersections, including ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot, and the IP Flyover. The police said these measures are aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the function and maintaining public safety.



Traffic restrictions, regulation and diversions may be enforced between 9 am and 12 noon on several arterial roads and surrounding stretches. These include the stretch from ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on BSZ Marg; Shanti Van Chowk to IP Flyover; Asaf Ali Road from Delhi Gate to NS Marg; Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg; Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover; and Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bye Pass.