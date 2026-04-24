Delhi to set up two AI centres of excellence to boost startups and jobs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday announced plans to establish two Artificial Intelligence Centres of Excellence (AI-CoEs) under the IndiaAI Mission of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), officials said.

The centres will act as catalysts for innovation and entrepreneurship, with a projected outreach of around 100 startups, training for over 7,000 individuals, and creation of more than 1,000 jobs over a four-year period, they added.

Each centre will be developed with funding support of Rs 20 crore under a 40:40:20 contribution model involving MeitY, the Delhi government and industry or academic partners, including Netaji Subhas University of Technology and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, officials said.