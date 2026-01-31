Delhi to set up Tourism Board to shed ‘transit city’ tag: Minister Kapil Mishra

He said the new Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is focused on implementing the Prime Minister’s tourism vision at both policy and execution levels.

One example, Mishra said, is the 'concert economy' that is being worked on. Delhi, he noted, has only two large venues—Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Indira Gandhi Stadium—both outdated and expensive.

“Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, despite having limited modern infrastructure, was being rented out at around Rs 70 lakh a day, among the highest in the country,” Mishra said.

As a result, he said, major events shifted to cities such as Ahmedabad, forcing Delhi residents to travel out to attend them. “Nearly 60 per cent of the audience in many large events was travelling from Delhi,” he said.

Mishra said the Delhi government worked with the Union Sports Ministry and major event organisers to work on rationalising pricing.

“After slashing booking rates, Delhi hosted nearly 30 international events in just 70 days,” he said.