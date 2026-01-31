Delhi to set up Tourism Board to shed ‘transit city’ tag: Minister Kapil Mishra

CHENNAI: Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra stated that in a bid to convert Delhi from a transit city into a destination city, the Delhi government is setting up a unified Tourism Board to streamline permissions, cut costs and build experiences.
Speaking on the topic ' Dilli ka Dil Dekho: The Seven Histories of the Capital City' at the Travel summit on Friday, organised by The New Indian Express, Mishra said the Board will bring together agencies such as the Delhi Development Authority, municipal bodies and the Delhi government to streamline permissions and processes.
"Nearly 60 per cent of travellers land in Delhi, but many stay here for barely an hour before heading to Agra, Jaipur, Dehradun or Rishikesh,” Mishra said.
Despite having more than 1,200 protected monuments, the capital has failed to convert its heritage into meaningful visitor experiences, he said.
“That number looks impressive on paper, but even iconic sites like the Red Fort or Qutub Minar do not offer an attractive or immersive experience today,” he said.
Mishra said tourism has shifted away from conventional sightseeing.
“People now travel for experiences. Families choose one destination, stay longer and return with memories. Cities like Delhi have not been able to create those experiences,” he said.
He said the new Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is focused on implementing the Prime Minister’s tourism vision at both policy and execution levels.
One example, Mishra said, is the 'concert economy' that is being worked on. Delhi, he noted, has only two large venues—Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Indira Gandhi Stadium—both outdated and expensive.
“Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, despite having limited modern infrastructure, was being rented out at around Rs 70 lakh a day, among the highest in the country,” Mishra said.
As a result, he said, major events shifted to cities such as Ahmedabad, forcing Delhi residents to travel out to attend them. “Nearly 60 per cent of the audience in many large events was travelling from Delhi,” he said.
Mishra said the Delhi government worked with the Union Sports Ministry and major event organisers to work on rationalising pricing.
“After slashing booking rates, Delhi hosted nearly 30 international events in just 70 days,” he said.
On filmmaking, Mishra said Delhi’s film policy had remained largely ineffective. “In the last 10 years, only one producer used it. Permissions were complicated, there was no facilitation support, and everything existed only on paper,” he said, adding that filmmakers preferred shooting in Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh.
Mishra acknowledged that women’s safety perceptions and winter pollution remain major challenges. “Both the reality and the perception have to be addressed,” he said, adding that the government is working on law enforcement, behavioural change, education reforms and a tourism-friendly force.
On the Yamuna, Mishra said the government aims to ensure that no untreated sewage enters the River, while restoring minimum ecological flow.
He also highlighted plans to launch river cruises, promote kayaking and rowing, and showcase a cleaner 22-km stretch of the River.
The minister said Delhi would also launch a global branding campaign, competing with States such as Kerala, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.