New Delhi: The Delhi government will set up a skill development centre in Shalimar Bagh with 14 advanced laboratories, smart classrooms and an entrepreneurship facility to provide job-oriented training to young people and women, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.
The centre, spread across around eight acres, will offer technical and IT-related courses for Class 12 pass-outs, while women will be trained in skills such as fashion designing, tailoring, baking, beauty and wellness, and food processing, according to a statement.
Gupta said providing employment opportunities to young people and making women economically self-reliant were among the key priorities of her government. The proposed centre would offer training based on industry requirements and market demand.
The facility will have smart classrooms, 14 laboratories, a library and learning resource centre, a 250-seat multipurpose auditorium, and facilities for conferences and placements. It will be developed by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) near Desu Colony, it stated.
A horticulture training field spread over around two acres will also be developed adjoining the campus to provide practical training in plant care, plant health and landscaping, the Statement stated.
The centre will offer flexible schedules, weekend batches and online and offline training facilities to enable women, including those with domestic responsibilities, to pursue skill development courses.
Women completing the courses will be able to seek jobs or start their own ventures, including boutiques, beauty salons, bakeries and tiffin services.
A proposed entrepreneurship and incubation facility will provide mentorship, market linkages and guidance on financial assistance, it read.
It further said the campus will also have two crAÂ¨che units, each with a capacity of 25 children, and a medical sick bay to provide first aid facilities.
The academic and technical operations of the centre will be managed by the Skill Development Centre of Dr B R Ambedkar University, functioning under the Directorate of Higher Education, Delhi government, it mentioned.
Training programmes will be aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).
Courses will cover areas such as digital services, IT support, artificial intelligence, retail and hospitality, it stated.
The government also plans to provide hostel accommodation and sports facilities for trainees coming from distant parts of Delhi and outside the city.
After completing their courses, trainees will receive guidance for employment, apprenticeships and entrepreneurship. The government will also issue certificates to those completing the training programmes to help them seek jobs, the statement stated.
The centre is proposed to be aligned with initiatives such as Skill India, Mission Shakti and the National Education Policy 2020, while also providing opportunities for trainees to pursue higher education, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.