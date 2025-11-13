Delhi to revamp sports facilities in government schools

Delhi's government schools are due to receive a big boost after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed plans to build cutting-edge sports facilities and professional training programmes around the city.

The initiative intends to give students access to sophisticated sports infrastructure at a young age, transforming schools into nurseries for future champions.

At a high-level meeting with Education Department officials, CM Gupta directed the creation of a detailed plan for the project's implementation.

Officials revealed that the plan will include sports fields, multipurpose auditoriums, and professional coaching for sports such as cricket, boxing, taekwondo, football, and swimming.

Schools with huge open spaces will be turned into full-size sports fields, while those in densely populated regions will be outfitted with multipurpose auditoriums or small arenas, India Today reports.

To boost Delhi's sporting ecosystem, the government would work with existing sports academies.

Memoranda of Understanding will provide these academies with access to school facilities as well as administrative support for structured coaching sessions. Officials are also investigating the feasibility of installing swimming pools in certain schools.

The government has established financial incentives for athletes who achieve at the national and international levels.

Olympic gold medalists will receive Rs 7 crore, silver medalists Rs 5 crore, and bronze medalists Rs 3 crore, as well as additional financial assistance and government job chances for promising athletes.