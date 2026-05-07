Delhi to revamp over 10,000 Anganwadi centres for early childhood care

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) has drawn up a plan to revamp more than 10,000 Anganwadi centres across the capital, reimagining them with improved layouts, child-friendly furniture, better learning tools, toys and more efficient use of space to strengthen early childhood care.

Recognising that infrastructure plays a critical role in early childhood development, the WCD convened a multi-stakeholder workshop at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday. The workshop brought together architects from the University Institute of Design and Technology, designers, academicians, NGOs and industry partners to explore practical and scalable solutions suited to Delhi’s spatial constraints.