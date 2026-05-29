Delhi to offer free DTC travel for NEET-UG re-test candidates

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI): Candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-test on June 21 will be provided free travel options in DTC buses, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.
The facility will be provided against valid admit cards for the re-test, Gupta said in a post on X.
"To support candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 on June 21, the Delhi government will provide free travel in all DTC buses upon presentation of a valid admit card (.sic)," she said.
No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future, Gupta said, as she extended her best wishes to all NEET-UG aspirants.
"May their hard work and determination lead them to success," she added.
On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.
The paper leak allegations are under investigation by the CBI.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.