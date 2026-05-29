Delhi to provide free travel in DTC buses for NEET retest candidates on Jun 21

New Delhi: Candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 retest on June 21 will be provided free travel in DTC buses, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

Students can show their admit cards to avail the free travel, she said on X.

"To support candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 on June 21, the Delhi government will provide free travel in all DTC buses upon presentation of a valid admit card," she said.