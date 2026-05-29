Delhi to provide free travel in DTC buses for NEET retest candidates on Jun 21

New Delhi: Candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 retest on June 21 will be provided free travel in DTC buses, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.
Students can show their admit cards to avail the free travel, she said on X.
"To support candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 on June 21, the Delhi government will provide free travel in all DTC buses upon presentation of a valid admit card," she said.
No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future, Gupta said, as she extended her best wishes to all NEET aspirants.
"May their hard work and determination lead them to success," she said.
Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will ensure improved connectivity to metro stations and key centre routes in the city.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 12 cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-exam was scheduled for June 21.
The paper leak allegations are under investigation by the CBI.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.