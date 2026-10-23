Delhi to stage 70th National School Games in three phases

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI): Delhi will host the 70th National School Games in three phases, with more than 14,000 players and officials expected to participate in 14 sports disciplines, Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood said on Friday.
Sood inaugurated the games at Thyagaraj Stadium here. Organised under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), the event will bring together participants from states, Union Territories and other participating units across the country, according to a statement.
The first phase of the games is being held from October 23 to October 28, while the second phase will take place from October 30 to November 5. The third phase is scheduled from January 28 to February 3, 2027, it stated.
Addressing the gathering, Sood said the national-level school competitions were important for strengthening the country's sports ecosystem and providing young athletes with opportunities to showcase their talent.
He said the Delhi government was working to promote sports and encourage young players to pursue careers in the field.
Initiatives such as Khelo India and Fit India helped bring sports and fitness into the mainstream, he added.
Sood said athletes now have better opportunities to build careers in sports with improved training, modern facilities and financial incentives.
The government aims to help Delhi's athletes perform well and win medals across the 14 disciplines being hosted in the capital, he said.
The minister said arrangements had been made for playing fields, track and field facilities, sports equipment, security and medical assistance, and that accommodation, food and local transportation have also been arranged for teams arriving from different parts of the country.
The Delhi government is also strengthening financial incentives for athletes under its sports policy. According to Sood, athletes winning Olympic gold medals will receive Rs 7 crore, while silver and bronze medallists will be awarded Rs 5 crore and Rs 3 crore, respectively.
He said the government had organised the Khelo Mahakumbh last year, with competitions held over a month at 17 stadiums and sports complexes. More than 16,000 athletes had registered for the event, which aimed to encourage wider participation in sports and provide opportunities to emerging talent.
Sood said a new sports complex was being developed in Pitampura at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.
The sports grant for colleges in Delhi had also been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, while efforts were being made to provide financial assistance to eligible athletes preparing for state- and national-level competitions, he added.
Addressing the participants, the minister said discipline, friendship and character-building were as important as winning in sports and urged the young athletes to compete with confidence. He added that reaching the national level was itself a significant achievement.
The Delhi government's Directorate of Education (Sports Branch) is hosting the games. Thyagaraj Stadium earlier hosted the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026, the statement said.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.