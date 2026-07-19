Delhi to hold 'Abhibhavak Shikshak Samvaad' on child safety across schools on July 25

New Delhi: Delhi government will organise its first 'Abhibhavak Shikshak Samvaad' on July 25 with a focus on child safety and protection, as part of Child Safety Month being observed across schools in the national capital this month.
The initiative aims to strengthen parent-school partnerships on issues including child protection under the POCSO Act, emotional well-being and responsible digital behaviour. All government, government-aided, private recognised, MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board schools have been directed to participate, according to a statement.
Education Minister Ashish Sood said a child's safety is more important than any report card and that schools and parents must work together to ensure every child feels safe, respected and empowered to speak up.
"Education is meaningful only when children learn in an environment free from fear," Sood said, adding that child protection cannot remain limited to classroom awareness campaigns and requires active participation from families.
The interaction will be held across Delhi on July 25 in two shifts. Schools with morning and general shifts will conduct the programme from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm, while evening shift schools will hold it from 2 pm to 6 pm, it said.
During the sessions, teachers will discuss safe and unsafe touch, body autonomy, the "No-Go-Tell" principle, online safety, cyberbullying, online grooming and responsible use of digital platforms with parents, it added.
The programme will also focus on the role of School Child Protection Committees, reporting mechanisms, identifying early signs of emotional distress, bullying or abuse, and creating open communication between parents and children.
Each class teacher will hold individual interactions with parents to discuss their child's overall development and reinforce awareness about safety measures, according to the education department, it stated.
To ensure maximum participation, schools have been instructed to maintain attendance records and contact parents who are unable to attend through phone calls, SMS or written communication for a subsequent interaction, the statement said.
Senior officers of the Directorate of Education will visit schools across Delhi to monitor the implementation of the initiative. Schools have also been advised to ensure a welcoming environment for parents during the programme.
Sood said the government was committed to creating schools that were not only centres of academic excellence but also spaces where children feel secure, respected and protected.
"Creating safe schools is not the responsibility of teachers alone. It is a shared commitment of schools, parents and society," the minister said, adding that awareness at home and reinforcement in schools would help children become stronger and more confident.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.