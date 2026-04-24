Delhi to get 152 digital kiosks across clusters, districts to push learning access in schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government will install 152 educational digital kiosks across cluster and district offices under Samagra Shiksha in 2025-26 to improve access to curriculum-based content, strengthen monitoring and promote digital learning among students and teachers.
According to a circular, of the total kiosks approved, 136 will be installed with Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC) offices and 16 at District Urban Resource Centre Coordinator (DURCC) offices -- typically based in centrally located schools.
Each district office will have one kiosk, according to the circular.
While CRCCs monitor schools, support teachers, and help implement education programmes on the ground, DURCCs supervise CRCCs, coordinate education activities and handle monitoring and administration for urban school clusters.
The circular said the initiative aims to improve experiential and inquiry-based learning, provide better access to project-related information, support the dissemination of curriculum-aligned educational material and promote digital literacy and 21st-century skills among students, teachers and other stakeholders.
The kiosks installed at district and cluster offices will also be used for displaying departmental circulars, notifications and other educational content on a regular basis, while officers concerned have been directed to ensure timely updates and proper functioning of the systems, it read.
It stated that district and cluster officers have been asked to record all received kiosks in stock registers and ensure their safety from physical damage and unauthorised access.
CRCCs will coordinate with DURCCs for installation, monitoring and smooth functioning of the kiosks at the cluster level, the circular mentioned.
After installation, officials have been directed to submit delivery challans or receiving receipts along with photographs and video clips of the installed devices, while DURCCs will compile district-level records and submit them to Samagra Shiksha headquarters for documentation and review, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.