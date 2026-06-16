Delhi to develop study material for senior secondary Patrachar students

NEW DELHI: With the aim of strengthening academic support for non-formal learners, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has invited applications from principals, vice-principals and subject teachers to develop Class XII support material for Patrachar Vidyalaya students.

The circular posted on the department’s website on Monday called upon educators from government schools to contribute as team leaders or members in preparing subject-wise content aligned with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) curriculum. The initiative aims to bridge academic gaps for students enrolled in Patrachar Vidyalaya, many of whom rely on self-study and limited classroom interaction.