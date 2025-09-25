Delhi to credit Ladli scheme honorarium to 40,000 girls on October 1

The Delhi government will transfer honorarium to nearly 40,000 beneficiaries under the Ladli scheme on October 1, officials confirmed.

The move is part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada (service fortnight) celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

“The transfers will be made in a single click at an event to be held at Talkatora Stadium, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are expected to participate,” said an official.

Why some beneficiaries missed payments

Many girls miss out on the Ladli honorarium because they move to a different district for schooling and fail to renew their registration. Others discontinue education midway, making it harder for officials to track them.

“To address this, officials in Delhi’s 11 districts prepared annual reports listing beneficiaries who had not renewed their applications,” said the official.

Schools were then asked to help locate students. If they were found, their renewals were processed. Unfound students were tracked in coordination with other districts and schools.

About the Ladli scheme

Launched on January 1, 2008, the Ladli scheme provides financial support to girls born in Delhi through term deposits. Families get Rs 11,000 for institutional births, Rs 10,000 for home births, and Rs 5,000 at key educational stages: Classes 1, 2, 6, 9, and 10.

The scheme is available only to girls born in Delhi to families who have lived in the city for at least three years, with an annual income below Rs 1 lakh.