Delhi to be developed into education hub: CM Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said the value of loving one's nation has to be instilled in schoolchildren so that they carry it forward into higher education and contribute towards building a developed India.
Addressing the curtain raiser of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Gupta said only those who understand the meaning of patriotism can take the country forward and contribute to the vision of a "Viksit Bharat".
The chief minister announced that the Delhi government plans to invest Rs 500 crore under its startup policy to promote entrepreneurship and innovation among the youth.
She also said an 'Atal Canteen' would be inaugurated on the Delhi University campus on August 16, where students would be able to get a full meal for Rs 5.
Gupta further announced that the number of 'U-Special' (University Special) bus routes serving Delhi University would be increased to 50 to improve connectivity for students.
The U-Special is a dedicated bus service run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) exclusively for college students, primarily serving the Delhi University campuses.
Reiterating the government's focus on strengthening education infrastructure, she said, "Delhi should emerge as an education hub where students have access to world-class facilities without having to go elsewhere for higher education."
Referring to accommodation challenges faced by outstation students, Gupta said the government also aims to build quality hostels for them. She urged colleges to strengthen their engagement with neighbouring communities so that children from nearby localities could also benefit from educational opportunities.
Referring to freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, after whom the college is named, the Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, said, "History remembers those who build a future for the nation rather than only for themselves."
He said the ideals of Bhagat Singh continue to remain the college's strength and urged students to become job creators and contribute to society.
Calling for greater emphasis on entrepreneurship, Singh said India would need hundreds of multinational companies to realise the vision of a developed nation.
He urged colleges to establish business incubators and encouraged students to read Bhagat Singh's Jail Diary book to draw inspiration from the freedom fighter's ideals.
The vice-chancellor lauded the college for improving its position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), saying the institution had moved from the 101st rank to the 39th through the collective efforts of its faculty and staff.
College principal Arun Kumar Attree said the diamond jubilee celebration is an opportunity to chart the college's future course.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.