Delhi police nab teen for brandishing illegal pistol on social media
New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI): An 18-year-old youth was arrested from northwest Delhi after a viral social media clip allegedly showed him flaunting and firing an illegal pistol, an official said on Tuesday.
The accused, identified as Vikash alias Ballu, was apprehended following a targeted operation based on technical surveillance and local intelligence.
Police said a reel showing the accused firing a pistol surfaced online. Taking cognisance, a team was formed to identify and nab the suspect.
"On March 21, acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap near Ramlila Ground. The accused was spotted and apprehended following a brief chase as he attempted to flee through narrow lanes," the officer said.
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had hidden the weapon. At his instance, police recovered one sophisticated .32 bore pistol along with three live cartridges.
Police said the accused had no prior criminal record but was fond of flaunting illegal firearms on social media.
(PTI)
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