Delhi teachers flag clash between remedial classes and Census duties

NEW DELHI: Teachers and principals in Delhi government schools have raised concerns over a clash between remedial classes scheduled during the summer break and the upcoming Census-2027 house-listing exercise, saying the overlapping duties are administratively unmanageable.

The issue escalated after a fresh circular issued on Saturday by the Office of the Charge Census Officer, Ward-27, Begumpur, relieved designated enumerators and supervisors, including school staff, from regular duties between May 16 and June 15 for Census work.