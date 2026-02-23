Delhi students can apply through EWS, DG, and CWSN admission portal for private schools until March 16

The Delhi government has opened the online admission process for children belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories for the 2026-27 academic session. The Directorate of Education (DoE) said the application window will remain open until March 16, 2026.

Parents can submit applications through a dedicated online portal www.edudel.nic.in. The department said the system will allow families to apply as per eligibility norms and track each stage of the admission process.

The move is part of the provisions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. The law requires all private unaided recognised schools, except minority institutions, to reserve 25 per cent of entry-level seats for children from EWS, DG, and CWSN categories.

The Directorate of Education also clarified the eligibility criteria. Children from families with an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh will qualify under the EWS category.

As per the guidelines, children must be between 3 and 5 years for Nursery, 4 and 6 years for Kindergarten, and 5 and 7 years for Class 1. The age will be calculated as on March 31, 2026.

Children with special needs will be given relaxation in age, in line with existing government rules, as reported by India Today.