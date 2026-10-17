Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta interacts with 170 students from J&K, 5 states

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday that the youth of India are not merely the leaders of tomorrow but also the nation-builders of today who would help realise the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

While interacting with 170 students from six states and Union Territories visiting the Delhi Assembly under the MY Bharat Programme, the Speaker said the youth's ideas, energy and commitment to democratic values will be instrumental in building a developed nation.