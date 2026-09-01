Delhi scraps fixed minimum land requirement for recognition, upgradation of private schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government removed the fixed minimum land-area requirement for granting fresh recognition, extending recognition and upgrading unaided private schools in the national capital, according to an order issued by the Directorate of Education.
The decision, approved by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, supersedes the Directorate's 2014 circular to the extent that it prescribed fixed minimum land-area norms for recognition or upgradation of private schools.
Under the new norms, the Directorate of Education will not prescribe any fixed minimum land area as a condition for granting fresh recognition, extending recognition or upgrading private schools in Delhi.
However, schools will have to meet any minimum land-area requirements prescribed by the concerned affiliating board for affiliation, the order issued on August 26, mentioned.
The recognition of schools will continue to be subject to the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973, the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, and the Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011.
The Directorate also clarified that its recognition would not amount to affiliation or exemption from complying with the norms of the concerned affiliating board or any other statutory authority.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.