Delhi schools to hold monthly anti-drug sessions for Classes 6 to 12 under new SOP

The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all government, government-aided and recognised private unaided schools to implement a standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent tobacco use and substance abuse on school campuses.
Issued through the Educational and Vocational Guidance and Counselling Bureau, the guidelines require schools to establish or strengthen anti-tobacco committees, conduct monthly awareness sessions for students from Classes 6 to 12 and arrange counselling and referral support for students suspected of using substances.
The instructions have been issued under the Centre's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and the Delhi government's Nasha Mukt Delhi Campaign. They focus on prevention, early identification and access to professional support rather than limiting the response to disciplinary action.
Principals to head school-level anti-tobacco committees
Every school must constitute or strengthen an Institution Level Task Force (ITF) or Anti-Tobacco Committee, headed by the principal or head of the school.
The committee will include:
A nodal teacher or Prahari Club in-charge.
The school's Health and Wellness Ambassador.
A School Management Committee member.
A student representative.
A local police representative.
The committee will be responsible for planning, implementing and monitoring measures to prevent tobacco consumption and substance abuse among students.
Schools must also strengthen their existing Prahari Clubs and operate them as school-level Nasha Mukt Delhi Clubs. These clubs will conduct preventive and awareness activities throughout the academic year.
Monthly awareness sessions for students
The SOP makes life-skills education a regular part of the prevention programme. Students from Classes 6 to 12 will attend awareness sessions under the NAVCHETNA Life Skills Module.
The sessions must be conducted between the 15th and 17th of every month by teachers trained during the 2025-26 academic session.
Schools must also organise awareness and sensitisation programmes for teachers and parents at least twice during each academic year, preferably in August and January. These sessions will cover substance-use prevention, early warning signs and available support services.
Schools must provide confidential counselling referrals
The guidelines specify how schools should respond when a student is suspected of or identified as using tobacco or other substances.
Schools must establish referral mechanisms to connect such students with appropriate healthcare professionals, mental health experts or de-addiction services.
The process must protect students' confidentiality and ensure that they are not stigmatised or discriminated against. This places responsibility on schools to identify concerns and connect students with professional help.
The circular also directs schools to comply with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, along with other applicable government instructions.
Monthly compliance reports and surprise inspections
Schools will have to maintain records of committee meetings, Prahari Club activities, awareness programmes, life-skills sessions, student referrals and participation.
They must submit an implementation checklist to the concerned district authorities every month.
At the district level, monitoring committees headed by the Deputy Director of Education (District) will review compliance reports, conduct random inspections and monitor school activities. They will also ensure that schools regularly update information on the Nasha Mukt Vidyalaya portal.
Delhi's school-level campaign follows national drug-prevention plan
The latest directions build on the Delhi government's earlier efforts to establish Prahari anti-drug clubs in schools. A 2025 circular described these clubs as part of a broader effort to create drug-free educational environments through student participation, awareness and community engagement.
At the national level, the Ministry of Education issued a three-year action plan for Nasha Mukt Vidyalaya. The advisory, issued jointly with the Ministry of Home Affairs, called on states and Union Territories to implement school-based prevention measures as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. It also called for a time-bound review mechanism to monitor implementation.