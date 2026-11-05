Delhi schools to hold monthly anti-drug sessions for Classes 6 to 12 under new SOP

The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all government, government-aided and recognised private unaided schools to implement a standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent tobacco use and substance abuse on school campuses.

Issued through the Educational and Vocational Guidance and Counselling Bureau, the guidelines require schools to establish or strengthen anti-tobacco committees, conduct monthly awareness sessions for students from Classes 6 to 12 and arrange counselling and referral support for students suspected of using substances.

The instructions have been issued under the Centre's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and the Delhi government's Nasha Mukt Delhi Campaign. They focus on prevention, early identification and access to professional support rather than limiting the response to disciplinary action.