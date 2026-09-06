Delhi schools to be closed on Sept 11 for BRICS Summit

New Delhi: Schools in the national capital will remain closed on September 11 on account of the BRICS Summit, according to an official circular.
The holiday will apply to all schools under the Directorate of Education, including government-aided and unaided recognised private schools, the circular dated September 5 said.
All offices under the Directorate of Education will also observe the holiday.
The BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.