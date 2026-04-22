Delhi schools roll out heat safety measures as temperatures soar

NEW DELHI: With temperatures rising and a yellow alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, the Directorate of Education in Delhi on Tuesday reiterated strict precautionary measures for all schools across the capital to safeguard students from heat-related illnesses.

In a circular dated April 21, 2026, the department directed government, aided, and privately recognised schools to intensify preparedness as the city braces for adverse weather conditions. The advisory emphasises minimising students’ exposure to heat during school hours while ensuring hydration and awareness.