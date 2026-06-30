Delhi schools plan phased shift to electric buses under EV Policy

New Delhi: Schools in the national capital on Monday said they will begin planning a phased transition of their bus fleets to electric vehicles in line with the Delhi government's EV Policy 2026.
Welcoming the policy, some schools are preparing to ask transport contractors to induct EV buses, while others are assessing operational requirements before switching.
Calling it a positive step towards cleaner transport, Meenakshi Kushwaha, principal of Birla Vidya Niketan, said, "All our buses are on contract. Once the policy is notified, we will ask the contractors to replace them with electric buses. We will procure Electric Vehicles as required under the policy."
The Delhi EV Policy 2026 proposes that schools across the national capital ensure at least 10 per cent of their bus fleets transition to electric within two years of its notification, increasing to 20 per cent by the completion of the third year and 30 per cent by March 31, 2030.
Mallika Preman, principal of Tagore International School, East of Kailash, said the school currently operates a CNG bus fleet and is assessing the policy requirements.
"We are aware of the provisions of the Delhi EV Policy 2026 and are assessing its requirements. Any transition, if required, will be undertaken in accordance with the government notifications and operational feasibility. Until then, our existing CNG buses will continue to operate," she said.
Supporting the move, a representative of Sovereign School, Rohini, said the school would implement the transition in line with the timelines laid down by the government.
"Once the policy is notified, we will work towards meeting the prescribed targets while ensuring that the transition is smooth and does not disrupt school transport services," the representative said.
Principal of Venkateshwar Global School, Rohini, Namita Singhal, said the school would gradually adopt electric buses in accordance with the policy.
"The phased targets provide schools adequate time to plan the transition. We will comply with the government's directions and explore the induction of electric buses based on operational feasibility and the timelines prescribed under the policy," she said.
The Education Department will be responsible for ensuring compliance by issuing necessary directions to schools, integrating the requirements into school recognition and affiliation processes, and monitoring implementation in coordination with the Transport Department.
The mandate -- applies to the entire school bus fleet, including owned, leased and hired vehicles -- proposes regular awareness campaigns in schools on air pollution, its impact on health and the environment, and measures being taken to improve the city's air quality.
It further seeks to encourage student-led initiatives promoting sustainable travel, energy conservation and environmentally responsible behaviour.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.