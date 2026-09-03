Delhi schools launch wellbeing programme to teach children healthy habits



According to the Delhi government, the initiative is structured around 21 personal habits, seven social skills and seven planetary skills. The framework is intended to encourage children to take care of themselves, interact responsibly with others and develop greater awareness of the environment.

Education Director Ankita Anand said the initiative was not intended to become another additional programme for schools. Instead, it seeks to bring together existing wellbeing-related efforts and integrate them into the everyday functioning of schools.

Under the initiative, schools will establish Wellbeing Committees and use a School Wellbeing Score to assess existing practices, identify areas requiring improvement and track progress.