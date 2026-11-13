Delhi schools closed on November 16 for Chhath Puja

New Delhi: Schools in Delhi will remain closed on November 16 on account of Chhath Puja, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education on Friday.
The holiday will be observed in all government, government-aided, and recognised unaided private schools under the Directorate of Education, the circular said.
The decision follows a notification issued by the General Administration Department on November 9, stating that November 16, Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja), will be a holiday.
The notification, issued in the name of the lieutenant governor, also declares a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.