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Delhi schools closed on November 16 for Chhath Puja

The notification also declares a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government
Delhi schools closed on November 16 for Chhath Puja
Delhi schools closed on November 16 for Chhath PujaRepresentative Image
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New Delhi: Schools in Delhi will remain closed on November 16 on account of Chhath Puja, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education on Friday.

The holiday will be observed in all government, government-aided, and recognised unaided private schools under the Directorate of Education, the circular said.

The decision follows a notification issued by the General Administration Department on November 9, stating that November 16, Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja), will be a holiday.

The notification, issued in the name of the lieutenant governor, also declares a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government.

This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

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