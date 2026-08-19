Delhi revises Class IX assessment system, makes vocational education and third language compulsory

Delhi schools will follow a revised academic and assessment structure for Class IX from the 2026-27 session, with vocational education and a third language becoming compulsory components of the curriculum.
The Directorate of Education has also introduced advanced-level assessments in Mathematics and Science, while discontinuing the existing Basic and Standard levels in Class IX Mathematics.
Under the revised system, six subjects will determine a student's promotion to Class X. The changes are part of a broader restructuring of Class IX education, with the Delhi government bringing vocational education, languages and other subjects into the core academic framework.
What changes for Class IX students?
Students will now have to study a third language along with their existing language subjects. Vocational education will also become compulsory.
The revised structure also brings Art, Physical Education and Social Learning into the curriculum, alongside the academic subjects.
In Mathematics, the earlier Basic and Standard level distinction will be discontinued. Students will instead have an advanced-level assessment option. Science will also have an advanced-level assessment.
The changes give students an opportunity to pursue higher-level Mathematics and Science according to their academic interests and preparedness.
Changes in assessment and promotion
The revised system changes how Class IX performance will be assessed for promotion to Class X. The six designated subjects will form the basis for the promotion decision.
The move also shifts the structure away from treating Class IX assessment primarily through conventional academic subjects. Vocational education and other areas are being brought into the formal assessment framework.
The changes come as Delhi schools are already moving towards a broader assessment structure for the 2026-27 academic year. The Directorate of Education's assessment plan includes periodic assessments and competency-focused evaluation across classes.
The revised Class IX structure is also in line with the broader move towards multidisciplinary and skill-based education under the National Education Policy framework.