Delhi revises Class IX assessment system, makes vocational education and third language compulsory

Delhi schools will follow a revised academic and assessment structure for Class IX from the 2026-27 session, with vocational education and a third language becoming compulsory components of the curriculum.

The Directorate of Education has also introduced advanced-level assessments in Mathematics and Science, while discontinuing the existing Basic and Standard levels in Class IX Mathematics.

Under the revised system, six subjects will determine a student's promotion to Class X. The changes are part of a broader restructuring of Class IX education, with the Delhi government bringing vocational education, languages and other subjects into the core academic framework.