Delhi records AQI level of 376, remains in 'Very Poor' Category

New Delhi: As winter sets in, a thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital Delhi on Wednesday morning. The city's air quality remains in the 'Very Poor' category, with an AQI of 376 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path was blanketed in a dense layer of toxic smog with AQI in the area recorded at 356 in the 'very poor' category.



Several other key stations, including Alipur (366), Aya Nagar (360), Burari (396), Dhaula Kuan (303), and Dwarka (377), remained in the "very poor" category, highlighting the widespread nature of pollution across Delhi.

