Delhi PWD to take up arbitrators from Centre for old cases

New Delhi: The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to endorse the Central Public Works Department's (CPWD's) panel of arbitrators for old cases, officials said on Wednesday.

The PWD has deleted the arbitration clause from its general conditions of contract (GCC) since June this year to reduce the incurred losses. According to the new conditions, in case of any dispute between the PWD and a private contractor, the matter will be dealt with in courts.

"While the rules have been changed for the new contracts, in the old ones where the matter has already been taken up, we need arbitrators, hence, an order has been issued to take up (CPWD) panel," a senior PWD official said.