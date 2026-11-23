New Delhi: Registration for admission to nursery, lower KG, upper KG and class 1 in private schools in Delhi for the next academic session will begin on December 1, with December 28 set as the last date for submitting applications, according to a Directorate of Education circular.
The first list of selected children, including the waiting list, will be published on January 20, followed by a second list on February 5. The admission process will conclude on March 12, the circular said.
Schools have been directed to upload their admission criteria and the corresponding points on the Directorate's portal by November 26. They will also have to display the criteria and points on their respective websites.
Under the revised age structure for the foundational stage, children seeking admission to nursery must be at least three years old but below four years as of March 31, 2027.
For lower KG, they must be at least four but below five years, while for upper KG, the age requirement is five years or above but below six years.
Lower KG and upper KG will be introduced as separate entry-level classes under the restructured foundational stage for the 2027-28 session, as per the circular.
Children enrolled in nursery during the 2026-27 session will be promoted to lower KG, while fresh admissions will also be allowed in the class for children meeting the prescribed age criteria.
Students enrolled in KG during the 2026-27 session will move to class 1 in the next academic session under the existing structure. Children seeking admission to upper KG must be at least five years old as of March 31, 2027, it stated.
The directorate has directed schools to make application forms available to parents until the last date of submission. They can charge only Rs 25 as a non-refundable registration fee, while purchasing a prospectus will remain optional.
Schools have also been asked to follow fair, reasonable and transparent admission criteria. They cannot use criteria previously abolished by the department, including those based on parental qualifications, profession, gender, non-smoking habits, vegetarianism or interviews, it added.
The points awarded to applicants will be uploaded on January 4, 2027. Parents can raise queries or objections regarding the points allotted to children between January 5 and 11, following which the final points will be displayed on January 12.
In cases where applicants secure identical points and outnumber the available seats, schools will conduct a draw of lots. The exercise must be transparent, videographed and held in the presence of parents and a Directorate nominee, according to the circular.
Schools will also have to notify parents at least five days before the draw and conduct preliminary dry runs in the presence of the nominee and parents to ensure transparency, it said.
The Directorate has directed district-level monitoring cells to oversee compliance, verify admission criteria and address grievances raised by parents against schools.
The cells will also monitor the uploading of applicant details, points and admission lists on the department's portal, it added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.