Delhi Police tells SC it exercised restraint during CJP protests

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has told the Supreme Court that its personnel exercised "maximum restraint" while using only the "minimum required force" to control protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.



The affidavit stated that the situation deteriorated after the protesters turned violent and broke through several layers of barricades while attempting to march towards Parliament.



The affidavit was filed in a batch of petitions alleging excessive use of force by police during the protests.