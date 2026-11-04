Delhi Police hikes scholarships for personnel's children

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has increased educational benefits for personnel's children, including full fee reimbursement for higher education to wards of those who died in the line of duty and cash awards for students scoring over 90 per cent in Class 10 and 12, officials said on Wednesday.
Under amendments to the Standing Order governing the Delhi Police Education Fund, the scholarship amount for children pursuing higher education, diploma and professional courses has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, they said.
The revised provisions will also provide a one-time incentive of Rs 5,000 each to students who score more than 90 per cent in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, effective from the academic year 2025-26.
Another major incentive: children of police personnel who secure a position among the top 1,000 candidates in national-level competitive examinations such as IIT-JEE and NEET will receive Rs 50,000 each, along with a certificate of appreciation from the Delhi Police Education Fund.
The amendments also provide full fee reimbursement for higher education to the wards of personnel who laid down their lives while performing government duties. The benefit will be applicable from the academic year 2025-26 onwards.
To provide greater flexibility to students, those changing their professional or trade course after completing the first year will not need to refund the scholarship received for that year. They can continue to avail the scholarship from the second year of the new course, though an employee can use the facility only once.
The Delhi Police has also expanded the contribution base of the education fund to include officers and personnel of all ranks with effect from April 1, 2026. However, educational benefits under the fund will be available to children of personnel from Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) up to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), they said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.