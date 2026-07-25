Delhi Police forms Special Task Force to investigate paper leak, exam-related offences



According to Delhi Police, the STF is mandated to conduct "prompt, professional, and comprehensive investigations" into offences pertaining to public examinations. These include the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), National Testing Agency (NTA), and various central government ministries or departments of the Central Government and their attached and subordinate offices for recruitment of staff.

The STF will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Branch, Delhi Police. The overall supervision and administrative control of the functioning of the STF will rest with the Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.