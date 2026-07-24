Delhi Police flags viral fake video of officer resigning to join student protests

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS): The Delhi Police on Friday debunked claims made in a social media video of a man who claimed to have quit as a sub-inspector to lend support to the ongoing students’ protest at Jantar Mantar.
Cautioning people not to circulate unverified information on social media, the Delhi Police said the claims made by the individual - who is seen claiming to be a sub-inspector – are false.
In a clarification issued on its official website, the Delhi Police said, “A video is being circulated on social media in which an individual claims to be a Delhi Police sub-inspector who had recently resigned from service to join the ongoing protest. The claim is false.”
“Verification of Delhi Police records has found no Sub-Inspector matching the details claimed in the video. The video is false, misleading, and appears to be a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation,” said the Delhi Police.
The law enforcers warned that “Strict legal action will be taken against those found creating, circulating, or amplifying such fake content. The public is advised to rely only on official information issued by Delhi Police and refrain from sharing unverified claims.”
Sharing the social media video, the Delhi Police said, “Claims circulating on social media alleging that the person featured in the viral video is a Delhi Police sub-inspector who has resigned from service are false, misleading and baseless.”
The individual in the video is not a Delhi Police person. Delhi Police urges the public not to believe or share unverified information and to rely only on official updates.
In a related development, the Delhi Police accused Pakistan of exploiting the prevailing situation in India by conspiring a coordinated misinformation drive on social media.
The police official issued a stern warning through a video message posted on Instagram, highlighting the role of foreign-backed social media accounts in spreading divisive content.
In the video statement, the official revealed that intelligence teams have identified more than 400 Pakistani social media accounts actively disseminating false narratives. These accounts are being blocked. Many of these accounts were previously active during Operation Sindoor, indicating a pattern of repeated interference.
"Pakistan is taking advantage of the current situation in India," the officer asserted, adding that attempts are being made to spread misinformation to create unrest deliberately.
The official noted that these social media accounts are exploiting sensitive issues by posting manipulated videos, unverified claims, and inflammatory content.
"Their sole objective is to incite trouble," he said.
Authorities have initiated steps to block these accounts and curb their reach across platforms.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.