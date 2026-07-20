Delhi Police denies using force during NEET protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Amid reports on social media of tensions at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police issued a statement on Monday pushing back against what it called coverage of "sporadic use of violence/detentions" of its handling of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest.

"Some segments from the media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and the protest is being handled professionally," the police statement on X said.

It added, "All are requested not to fall prey to any rumour/misgivings, and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site."