Delhi Police D4C to have dedicated unit for school bomb threat emails

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's newly established Delhi Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (D4C) will have a dedicated Hoax Bomb E-mail Investigation Cell to investigate bomb-threat emails and other technology-enabled communications, according to the government notification.

The notification states that the cell will undertake specialised investigation into offences involving VPNs, anonymisation technologies, spoofed or anonymous emails and hoax bomb threats. It will also focus on technical attribution, digital evidence collection and coordination with telecom operators, internet intermediaries and email service providers.

The D4C will also have a dedicated Online Crimes against Women and Children Wing, tasked with prevention, detection and coordination of action against technology-enabled offences affecting women and children.