Delhi Police Constable physical admit card 2026 soon; PE&MT from Sep 18

Chennai: The Delhi Police is all set to release the admit card for the post of Constable soon. The Delhi Police Constable Physical admit card 2026 will be released again on the official website at delhipolice.gov.in.

The exam authority has rescheduled the Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE & MT) for the Delhi Police Constable recruitment examination 2025 from September 18 to 26, 2026. The official sources suggest that a total of 66,076 candidates (male - 43,481, female - 22,235) will appear for the physical test. Eligible candidates can download Delhi Police Constable physical admit card 2026 with valid login credentials such as registration number/roll number and password/DOB.

How to download Delhi Police Constable physical admit card 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of Delhi Police at delhipolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the Constable admit card PE&MT download link

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the Delhi Police Constable admit card 2026 link

Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials such as registration number/roll number and password/DOB.

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: Download Delhi Police Constable admit card 2025 pdf

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of admit card for future need

Delhi Police Constable PE&MT revised schedule

Constable (Executive): September 18 to 26, 2026

Head Constable (Ministerial): September 28 to 29, 2026

Head Constable (AWO/TPO): September 30 to October 1, 2026

Constable (Driver): October 3 to 5, 2026