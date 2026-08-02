Delhi Police bans drones and aerial platforms from August 2 to 16 ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi (IANS): The Delhi Police has imposed a blanket ban on the operation of drones and several other sub-conventional aerial platforms across the national Capital from August 2 to August 16, as part of heightened security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations.
The order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, will remain in force for 15 days, covering the period leading up to and immediately after the August 15 celebrations.
According to the official order, the restrictions have been imposed in view of potential security threats to the public, dignitaries and critical infrastructure.
“It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms,” the order stated.
The prohibition applies to a wide range of aerial platforms, including drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), quadcopters, remotely piloted aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, microlight aircraft, small-sized powered aircraft, hot air balloons, and para-jumping from aircraft.
Invoking powers under the BNSS, the Delhi Police Commissioner directed that the flying of these aerial platforms would not be permitted anywhere within the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi during the notified period.
The order further states: “I… do hereby prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day Celebrations-2026.”
The Delhi Police also warned that any violation of the directive “shall be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.”
As the order affects a large number of people, the Commissioner said it could not be served individually and has therefore been issued ex-parte. The directive will be publicized through the media and by displaying copies on notice boards at the offices of Deputy Commissioners of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police, tehsil offices, police stations, and offices of the NDMC, MCD, PWD, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board.
The order was issued on July 31, 2026, and specifies that it “shall come into force with effect from 02.08.2026 and shall remain in force for a period of 15 days upto 16.08.2026 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier.”
Security measures are routinely intensified in the national Capital ahead of Independence Day, with multiple agencies coordinating to ensure the safety of citizens, visiting dignitaries and vital installations during the celebrations at the Red Fort and other key locations.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.