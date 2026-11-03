Delhi Police approves appointment of 225 candidates on compassionate grounds

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has approved the appointment of 225 candidates on compassionate grounds, including family members of personnel who died in service, an official said on Tuesday.
The appointments have been recommended against various posts, including Head Constable (Ministerial), Constable (Executive), Constable (Driver) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), subject to the candidates qualifying the prescribed medical examination.
The recommendations were made by a screening committee after examining individual cases, under the provision of 5 per cent of vacancies in the regular and direct recruitment quota, the officer said.
The initiative aims to provide financial support and a secure future to families of police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty or died during their service.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.