Delhi: Playschool attendant arrested for abusing 3-year-old boy in Maujpur



"Suddenly on the 18th, my son returned home from school, and right after coming home, he started vomiting. As he began vomiting, he felt dizzy. We immediately took him to a paediatrician, who told us, 'His eyes are swelling up significantly, take him to an ENT specialist.' I took him to an ENT doctor right away. As soon as the doctor examined him, he got very upset with me, asking, 'What has happened to him? Both of his eardrums are severely swollen and on the verge of rupturing; his condition is extremely critical.' Holding the prescription paper, he told me straight away, 'I am prescribing medication for two days, get a CBC and a CT scan done, or get him admitted.' I asked, 'Sir, what is the issue? What happened to him?' He told me that he was beaten continuously and his ears were targeted," father Navneet Choudhary told ANI.

Following the medical examination, Choudhary, who works as a lawyer, demanded access to the school's CCTV footage. School staff initially cited technical issues. However, the next day, they demanded Rs 1,500 to show the video recordings.