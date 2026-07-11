Delhi: Over 8K students selected in second draw of lots for EWS, DG, CWSN admissions

New Delhi: A total of 8,976 students have been selected in the second computerised draw of lots for admission under the EWS, DG and CWSN categories in entry-level classes of private unaided recognised schools in Delhi for the current academic session.
The Directorate of Education conducted the draw of lots on Friday as part of the admission process for reserved seats under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories.
The selected students include 3,420 EWS/DG and 190 CWSN category applicants for nursery admissions. For KG, 1,210 EWS/DG and 107 CWSN students were selected, while 3,856 EWS/DG and 193 CWSN applicants were selected for Class 1, according to DoE.
The computerised draw was conducted to ensure a transparent and fair allocation of seats reserved for eligible students in private unaided recognised schools across Delhi, the department said.
The admission process covers entry-level classes, including pre-school/nursery, pre-primary/KG and primary/Class 1, under the EWS, DG and CWSN categories for the academic year 2026-27.
As per the admission guidelines, children applying under the EWS/DG category for nursery admissions should be between three and five years of age as of March 31. The age limit for KG is four to six years, while for Class 1 it is five to seven years.
For CWSN category admissions, applicants are required to submit a valid disability certificate issued by a government hospital as per assessment guidelines under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.