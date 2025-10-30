Delhi: Over 5,000 teachers to be appointed in government-run schools

The Delhi government has announced that it would appoint 5,346 trained graduate teachers (TGTs) in government and municipal schools, a significant step toward improving classroom learning and ensuring individual attention for students in Classes 6–10.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the program represents her government's commitment to providing students with a nurturing and high-quality learning environment.

She stated that the new appointments would help in improving the overall academic experience by addressing the teacher shortage and guaranteeing better student involvement, India Today reports.

“This is an initiative towards building an education system where students receive quality education, personalised support, and opportunities to fully develop their potential,” Gupta said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) yesterday, Wednesday, October 29.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education on October 3, applications for the vacant TGT positions will be accepted beginning October 9 and ending November 7.

Directorate of Education (DoE) data reveal that Delhi government schools currently employ over 70,000 teachers for over 18 lakh students in the capital.

However, over 10,000 teaching positions remain unfilled, resulting in uneven student-teacher ratios in many schools.

The new batch of teachers will be posted across Delhi's government and municipal schools following the completion of the selection process.