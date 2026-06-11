Delhi opens online admissions for special schools from June 11

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that online admissions for government and government-aided special schools will begin on June 11, 2026. Parents seeking admission for their children in classes Nursery to XII can register online through the Department of Education’s website (www.edudel.nic.in) from June 11 (5 pm) to June 26 (5 pm).
After registering online, parents must submit and verify the required documents at the special school where they have applied between June 27 and June 30, during school working hours. The allotment of schools to registered applicants will be announced on July 7, 2026.3
“The online registration form can be filled out using a smartphone, and help desks are available at special schools for parents who need assistance. Applicants will need to provide personal details, a disability certificate, and proof of residence, among other documents,” read the circular.
If the number of applicants is less than or equal to the available seats in a class, all eligible children will be admitted directly. If there are more applicants than seats, a draw of lots will be held in the presence of school management and parents.
The Delhi government in its circular also emphasized that no eligible child will be denied admission due to lack of documents at the time of application. Provisional admission will be granted for 30 days, giving parents time to provide the necessary paperwork.
For more information and to apply, parents shall visit the official website: www.edudel.nic.in
The Delhi government circular also listed class-wise vacancies for 12 government and government-aided special schools for the 2026-27 session. Vacancies vary by school and class. For example, Govt. Lady Noyce Primary Special School (Co-ed) for the Hearing Impaired, Nehru Vihar, offers up to 24 seats in Class X, which is among the highest single-class vacancies. Other schools, like the Govt. Secondary Special School (Co-ed) for the Hearing Impaired, Rohini, has 15 seats each in Nursery, KG, and Class I. Some schools, such as the Govt. Special School for Children with Intellectual Disabilities, Mayur Vihar, has fewer seats, with only 2 seats in Class I and II.
Hostel vacancies are limited; for instance, Rashtriya Virjanand Andh Kanya Vidyalaya has 27 hostel seats in the primary wing and 26 in the senior wing. Overall, the maximum vacancies in a single class are 24, and each school offers a range of seats across classes to accommodate children with different disabilities.
This story is reported by Ifrah Mufti