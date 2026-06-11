Delhi opens online admissions for special schools from June 11

If the number of applicants is less than or equal to the available seats in a class, all eligible children will be admitted directly. If there are more applicants than seats, a draw of lots will be held in the presence of school management and parents.

The Delhi government in its circular also emphasized that no eligible child will be denied admission due to lack of documents at the time of application. Provisional admission will be granted for 30 days, giving parents time to provide the necessary paperwork.

For more information and to apply, parents shall visit the official website: www.edudel.nic.in