NSUI protests outside NTA office over NEET-UG 2026 paper leak



Speaking with ANI, one of the protesters called NTA, "National Corruption Agency" and demanded governemnt to "immediately shut it down." Expressing disappointment and grief over the death of aspirants by suicide, allegedly over the cancellation, he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Education Minister for accountability and strict action against those guilty.



"NSUI is demanding a ban on NTA. This is not the National Testing Agency; it is the 'National Corruption Agency.' We demand the government immediately shut it down because every exam conducted by NTA results in paper leaks. They have a collusive arrangement and just come and say 'sorry' to the youth. Who is responsible for the paper leaks occurring in the country? Today, students are committing suicide; who is responsible for that? I want to ask the Prime Minister how he can sleep while seeing the youth on their funeral pyres. Dharmendra Pradhan should take moral responsibility and resign. We demand a ban on NTA and strict action against the culprits who have ruined students' mental health and driven them to depression and suicide. These chains symbolize the lock we intend to put on NTA's gate," he said.



Meanwhile, another protestor accused the BJP of "all show, no play" and of being "corrupt." He called for a ban on NTA and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.