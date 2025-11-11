Delhi-NCR schools to go hybrid as air pollution intensifies

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked all schools in the Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) to hold hybrid classes for pupils in Kindergarten through Fifth Grade. The decision to hold classes in hybrid mode was made in response to deteriorating air quality.

With immediate effect, all government schools, government-aided, and unaided private schools recognised by the DoE, New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Delhi Cantonment Board are required to conduct classes in hybrid mode, ie, both physically and online.

Students, as well as their parents, will have the option to choose online education wherever available, Hindustan Times reports.

The official notice issued by DoE, Delhi reads, "All Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided Recognised Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class V in a Hybrid Mode i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders."

Pollution levels in the national capital remain in the 'very poor' category. The MCD has boosted its anti-pollution efforts, employing anti-smog guns, automated sweepers, and imposing harsher penalties on violators.