Six thousand youth to gather at New Delhi stadium for Viksit Bharat event

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): In line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of empowering youth as the driving force behind the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will organise the 'Youth for Viksit Bharat, MY Bharat Youth Convention' on Saturday at Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi.

The convention will bring together more than 6,000 young participants from across the country, representing diverse backgrounds, including students, young professionals, young women, entrepreneurs, content creators, innovators, emerging leaders and achievers.

The programme will be graced by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, and the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, along with eminent leaders, distinguished guests and youth icons from across sectors, bringing together the architects of tomorrow's India with the achievers of today, fostering a shared commitment towards national development and public leadership.

The convention will feature interactions with prominent personalities from diverse fields, including India's fastest man, Gurindervir Singh, the current national record holder for the 100 metres; Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey, entrepreneur Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt, Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat; and UPSC achievers and leading national content creators, including Malhar Kalambe and RJ Raunac, among other influential youth voices who have inspired millions through their work and social impact.

The event will also felicitate emerging young talents from across the country who have demonstrated excellence in the fields of sports, entrepreneurship, governance and content creation.

Further strengthening this momentum, MY Bharat will also celebrate its recent Guinness World Records recognition for the "Most Users to Take an Online Quiz in One Week", achieved through the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) Quiz.

The initiative witnessed participation from over 50 lakh youth across all 28 States and 8 Union Territories, while 390,812 participants successfully completed the quiz during the official assessment period, establishing a new world record.

The achievement reflects the unprecedented scale of youth engagement in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and underscores the growing trust of young citizens in MY Bharat as a platform for meaningful participation of Yuva Shakti in nation-building.

As India progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the MY Bharat Youth Convention will serve as a celebration of the aspirations, achievements and transformative potential of the country's youth.

Bringing together thousands of young changemakers from across India, the convention will reaffirm the collective resolve of the Amrit Peedhi to contribute towards nation-building and underscore the pivotal role of youth in realising the Prime Minister's vision of a developed, inclusive and self-reliant India.