Delhi Municipal Corporation appoints 18 school inspectors to strengthen monitoring across zones

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has posted 18 School Inspectors (LACs) across several zones, signalling a recalibration of monitoring within its education department.

School inspectors, appointed zone-wise, are tasked with monitoring schools in terms of performance, activities, quality of education, and infrastructure. Each inspector typically oversees 30–35 schools in a zone and plays a critical role in ensuring attendance and compliance with academic and administrative standards.

Of the 81 sanc tioned the inspectors posts, 18 have now been filled through this order, with more postings expected in the coming days to strengthen ground-level monitoring and checks.