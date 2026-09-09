Delhi Minister Ashish Sood urges GGSIPU students to turn aspirations into action

New Delhi: Delhi Higher Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday urged students of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) to look beyond conventional career goals and actively contribute to solving civic challenges.

Addressing the university’s Students’ Induction Programme 2026, Sood described the new batch as the “Amrit Peedhi” that would play an important role in building a “Viksit Bharat”. He called on students to understand not only their rights and opportunities but also their responsibilities as citizens.

Sood said the Delhi Government was working to expand quality higher education, improve campus facilities and strengthen the regulatory framework for postgraduate (PG) facilities to create a safer and more supportive environment for students.