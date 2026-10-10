Delhi’s CM Shri School in Janakpuri gets a STEM lab



Shikhar Dhawan, Chairperson of Da One Group and Founder of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, said, “It is extremely encouraging for us at the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation to see this initiative grow and reach more schools here in Delhi. When we launched STEM Shiksha, the vision was to create greater access to technology-enabled learning across Delhi under the leadership of the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the guidance of Minister of Home & Education Ashish Sood Ji. I am grateful to the Government of Delhi for believing in our STEM Shiksha initiative. I am also pleased to have Sportskeeda as our CSR partner for the STEM Lab. We aspire to grow this further to empower our children and make digital education more accessible to them.”



Anshita Gupta, CEO, Da One Group, said, “Shikhar Dhawan Foundation’s partnership with the Government of Delhi has been inspirational in keeping us motivated to grow STEM Shiksha initiative across multiple government schools in Delhi. We are grateful to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister of Home & Education Ashish Sood for their continued trust and support in us. I would also like to extend my gratitude to our CSR partner Sportskeeda for coming on board in resonance with Shikhar’s vision of creating meaningful and future-ready opportunities for children.”

Since its launch, the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation’s Digital Shiksha initiative has focused on technology-enabled learning, with STEM Shiksha taking this journey forward through dedicated spaces for hands-on learning in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.



STEM Shiksha is being led by Sophie Dhawan, COO, Da One Group, and Anshita Gupta, CEO, Da One Group, who continue to drive the Foundation’s education initiatives and strategic partnerships.