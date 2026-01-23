Delhi Metro to open early at 3.00 am on Republic Day

The Kartavya Path in New Delhi will host the customary grand military and cultural parade to commemorate the occasion. The parade will feature marching contingents from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Central Armed Police Forces, along with vibrant tableaux presented by various states, Union Territories, and Central ministries. A first-of-its-kind ‘battle array’ formation will also be showcased, depicting military units moving in an operational sequence rather than as a static display. New units, including the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion, will be part of this year’s line-up.